'Green' Christmas pageant provokes Canada oil worker outrage

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

Ottawa (AFP) Dec 24, 2019



In a Canadian oil industry town, schoolchildren singing about Santa's sleigh going electric and images of Rudolph the reindeer with a fluorescent bulb for a nose has provoked a backlash. Parents who work in Canada's struggling oil sector in Oxbow, Saskatchewan province, called the "Santa Goes Green" concert "a kick in the groin." "It wasn't even a Christmas concert at Christmas time," sa Ottawa (AFP) Dec 24, 2019In a Canadian oil industry town, schoolchildren singing about Santa's sleigh going electric and images of Rudolph the reindeer with a fluorescent bulb for a nose has provoked a backlash. Parents who work in Canada's struggling oil sector in Oxbow, Saskatchewan province, called the "Santa Goes Green" concert "a kick in the groin." "It wasn't even a Christmas concert at Christmas time," sa 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

3 days ago < > Embed Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Published NBC26 Storm Shield Forecast 03:38 We will start off next week in the lower 40s and cloudy skies. Heading towards Christmas, we will be cooling off slightly. Christmas eve currently has temperatures in the mid to upper 30s under mostly cloudy skies. Christmas will be cloudy with highs in the mid 30s. Some patchy light rain or...