Powder, not gas: A safer, more effective way to create a star on Earth

Science Daily Tuesday, 24 December 2019 ()
Scientists have found that sprinkling a type of powder into fusion plasma could aid in harnessing the ultra-hot gas within a tokamak facility to produce heat to create electricity without producing greenhouse gases or long-term radioactive waste.
