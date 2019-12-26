Global  

NASA's Spitzer Telescope captures massive 'burning' cloud in space

Space is not on fire, but you can't be blamed for thinking it might be after a look at this "burning" cloud.
News video: NASA Spots ‘Extremely Odd’ Cluster of Baby Stars, Adolescents and Adults

NASA Spots ‘Extremely Odd’ Cluster of Baby Stars, Adolescents and Adults 01:04

 NASA describes it as a “fascinating mystery for astronomers.” The Spitzer Space Telescope spotted the baffling region hidden inside a massive collection of gas and dust.

NASA Telescope Spies A Massive Cosmic Cloud Of Warm Dust [Video]NASA Telescope Spies A Massive Cosmic Cloud Of Warm Dust

NASA’s Spitzer Space Telescope spied a massive cosmic cloud of warm dust.

