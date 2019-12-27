Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve

FOXNews.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
For the first time in the 100-year history of Potter Park Zoo, a rare black rhino calf was born at the zoo on Christmas Eve.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Veuer - Published < > Embed
News video: Endangered Black Rhino Gives Birth on Christmas Eve at Michigan Zoo

Endangered Black Rhino Gives Birth on Christmas Eve at Michigan Zoo 00:32

 An endangered black rhino gave birth to a healthy calf on Christmas Eve at the Michigan Zoo. Veuer’s Johana Restrepo has more.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Endangered black rhino gives birth in U.S. zoo [Video]Endangered black rhino gives birth in U.S. zoo

New mother bonds with rhino calf at Potter Park Zoo in Michigan

Credit: Reuters - Viral Video     Duration: 02:06Published

Endangered rhino gives birth in Michigan zoo [Video]Endangered rhino gives birth in Michigan zoo

An endangered black rhino gave birth to a calf in Michigan zoo on Christmas Eve (December 24).

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meet the rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve

He was not born in a manger, and there were no wise men, nor frankincense or myrrh. But the masses are still flocking to see him. Meet the Potter Park Zoo’s...
Seattle Times

Rare black rhino born at Michigan Zoo on Christmas Eve

Black rhinos are critically endangered due to habitat loss and the illegal trade of their horns.
CBS News


Tweets about this

IRSully

P. $ully RT @KarluskaP: Rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve-In the early morning hours of December 24, the zoo's 12-year-old black female rh… 12 minutes ago

giorapac

Gio Rapacciuolo RT @NYTScience: Doppsee, a 12-year-old black rhino, presented a Michigan zoo and conservationists with an early holiday gift on Christmas E… 16 minutes ago

RitaBroils

Rita Broils RT @Local12: This black rhino calf was born at a Michigan Zoo. The zoo says black rhinos are critically endangered, and on average fewer th… 17 minutes ago

zensportsgroup

Alex Schindler Rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/lu1bK6Wcgp 20 minutes ago

Drankins213

Jonah Jenkins Rare black rhino baby born on Christmas Eve https://t.co/3gmpXXj6u3 26 minutes ago

asyropoulos

Apostolos Syropoulos RT @dwnews: This Christmas Eve, a rare black rhino baby was born in a Michigan zoo 🦏🎄🥳 https://t.co/k58fYlEG3i 27 minutes ago

ScottShimamoto

Scott Shimamoto Nice! https://t.co/ZbhzndPTdh 30 minutes ago

cecilia_513

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 Cecilia Hunt 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @DaleRobin_: 🚨For the 1st Time in its 100+Years History & a Christmas Miracle. Zoo Officials at the Potter Park Zoo in Lansing,Mich. Ann… 35 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.