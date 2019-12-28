Global  

Up Close With The Mars Rover

NPR Saturday, 28 December 2019 ()
NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab let folks have a look at the Mars 2020 mission's rover before it gets packed up on its journey to Cape Canaveral for launch in 2020.
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA
News video: NASA Tests 2020 Mars Rover in Pasadena

NASA Tests 2020 Mars Rover in Pasadena 01:46

 An up close look at the Mars 2020 rover being tested inside the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena. CBSLA's Jasmine Viel reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive [Video]NASA's Mars 2020 rover successfully completes its first test drive

As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December 17.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:48Published

NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive [Video]NASA's Mars 2020 rover conducts its first test drive

PASADENA, CALIFORNIA — As part of NASA's preparation for next year's Mars mission, the Mars 2020 rover took its first driving test at the Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California on December..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:03Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NASA shows off Mars 2020 rover progress

Members of the media were given rare access on Friday to NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory "clean room," where the Mars 2020 rover is undergoing finishing...
USATODAY.com

NASA's Mars 2020 rover set to hunt Martian fossils, scout for manned missions

A NASA robotic rover is nearing completion ahead of a journey next year to search for evidence of past life on Mars and lay the groundwork for the space agency's...
Reuters India Also reported by •The AgeJerusalem Post

