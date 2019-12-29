Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle East

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Japan will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a US-led coalition in the region, the government said Friday. The move comes after attacks this year on tankers in the Gulf including a Japanese tanker, as well as on Saudi Arabian oil installations. Washington, other Western states and Saudi Arabia blame the attacks on


