Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle East

Energy Daily Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle EastTokyo (AFP) Dec 27, 2019

Japan will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a US-led coalition in the region, the government said Friday. The move comes after attacks this year on tankers in the Gulf including a Japanese tanker, as well as on Saudi Arabian oil installations. Washington, other Western states and Saudi Arabia blame the attacks on
