Japan to send military vessel, planes to Middle East
Sunday, 29 December 2019 () Tokyo (AFP) Dec 27, 2019
Japan will send a military vessel and two patrol planes to help protect waterways in the Middle East but will not join a US-led coalition in the region, the government said Friday. The move comes after attacks this year on tankers in the Gulf including a Japanese tanker, as well as on Saudi Arabian oil installations. Washington, other Western states and Saudi Arabia blame the attacks on
President Trump thanked Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a joint press conference for working closely with the U.S. on several Middle East issues while noting the "challenges" created by Turkey's purchasing of..