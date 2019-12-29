Global  

China launches powerful rocket in boost for 2020 Mars mission

Space Daily Sunday, 29 December 2019 ()
China launches powerful rocket in boost for 2020 Mars missionBeijing (AFP) Dec 27, 2019

China Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a major step forward for its planned mission to Mars in 2020. The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a Shijian 20 test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45 pm (1245 GMT), a livestream from state broadcaster CCTV showed. "After more than 2,000 seconds, the
China launches two more BeiDou satellites for GPS system

China launches two more BeiDou satellites for GPS systemXichang (XNA) Nov 25, 2019 China launched two satellites of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) into space from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center...
GPS Daily

Long March 5 rocket makes third flight 2.5 years after setback

Long March 5 rocket makes third flight 2.5 years after setbackChina performed the third launch mission of its biggest and most powerful carrier rocket Long March 5 on Friday night in South China's Hainan province, sending...
WorldNews

