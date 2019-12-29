China launches powerful rocket in boost for 2020 Mars mission

Sunday, 29 December 2019 ( 3 hours ago )

China Friday launched one of the world's most powerful rockets in a major step forward for its planned mission to Mars in 2020. The heavy lift Long March 5 rocket carrying a Shijian 20 test satellite payload blasted off from the Wenchang launch site on the southern island of Hainan at 8:45 pm (1245 GMT), a livestream from state broadcaster CCTV showed. "After more than 2,000 seconds, the


