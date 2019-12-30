Philippines Christmas typhoon death toll climbs to 41

Monday, 30 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

Manila (AFP) Dec 29, 2019



The number of deaths from a powerful storm that hit the Philippines on Christmas has climbed to 41, authorities said Sunday, with tens of thousands still in evacuation centres. Typhoon Phanfone left the Philippines on Saturday after devastating several islands in the central Visayas, including popular tourist destinations, but the extent of the damage continued to grow as assessments came in


