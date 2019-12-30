Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

He Jiankui: Scientist who edited babies' genes jailed for three years

Independent Monday, 30 December 2019 ()
Chinese authorities say Dr He 'in seeking fame and wealth' violated regulations and 'crossed the bottom line' of ethics
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: China jails 'gene-editing' scientist

China jails 'gene-editing' scientist 01:01

 A Chinese court sentenced a scientist who created the world&apos;s first &apos;gene-edited&apos; babies to three years in prison on Monday. David Doyle reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientist who edited babies' genes sentenced to three years in prison

Last year, a Stanford-trained scientist stunned the world by revealing that he had created the first genetically-edited babies using the CRISPR/Cas9 tool. Now,...
engadget

China jails 'gene-edited babies' scientist for three years

He Jiankui said he altered the genes of a set of twins to try to give them protection against HIV.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

armanwalker

arman walker RT @suilee: Today’s surprise announcement on He Jiankui’s prison sentence caps the biggest scandal in the scientific world in years. Also,… 12 seconds ago

GuardianUS

Guardian US He Jiankui, Chinese scientist who edited babies' genes, jailed for three years https://t.co/DVEWxvXWuF 38 seconds ago

wgptLeuven

Working Group on Philosophy of Technology The Chinese scientist He Jiankui who created the world's first gene-edited children with #CRISPR has been sentenced… https://t.co/MR6cbcBMuW 45 seconds ago

Foxmental_X

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Scientist who edited babies’ genes to make them ‘HIV immune’ jailed for three years https://t.co/zmYyhty1hT 2 minutes ago

VorholtNuthouse

Joyce Vorholt King He Jiankui, Chinese scientist who edited babies' genes, jailed for three years https://t.co/fMAZ65TiXV 3 minutes ago

ZahoriBalmaceda

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @QuickTake: Scientist He Jiankui, who created the world's first gene-edited babies, has been sentenced to 3 years for practicing medicin… 3 minutes ago

viriyabot

VIRIYA RT @MailOnline: Disgraced scientist He Jiankui who genetically edited human babies is sentenced to three years in prison https://t.co/vLvbA… 3 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Disgraced scientist He Jiankui who genetically edited human babies is sentenced to three years in prison https://t.co/vLvbAmNwOA 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.