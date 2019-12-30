He Jiankui: Scientist who edited babies' genes jailed for three years

arman walker RT @suilee: Today’s surprise announcement on He Jiankui’s prison sentence caps the biggest scandal in the scientific world in years. Also,… 12 seconds ago

Guardian US He Jiankui, Chinese scientist who edited babies' genes, jailed for three years https://t.co/DVEWxvXWuF 38 seconds ago

Working Group on Philosophy of Technology The Chinese scientist He Jiankui who created the world's first gene-edited children with #CRISPR has been sentenced… https://t.co/MR6cbcBMuW 45 seconds ago

McG 🏳️‍🌈 ✊🏽 🇺🇲 #PeteForAmerica Scientist who edited babies’ genes to make them ‘HIV immune’ jailed for three years https://t.co/zmYyhty1hT 2 minutes ago

Joyce Vorholt King He Jiankui, Chinese scientist who edited babies' genes, jailed for three years https://t.co/fMAZ65TiXV 3 minutes ago

🦊 Zahorí Balmaceda 🦊 RT @QuickTake: Scientist He Jiankui, who created the world's first gene-edited babies, has been sentenced to 3 years for practicing medicin… 3 minutes ago

VIRIYA RT @MailOnline: Disgraced scientist He Jiankui who genetically edited human babies is sentenced to three years in prison https://t.co/vLvbA… 3 minutes ago