Tyrannosaurus rex had massive growth spurt as teenager, study finds

FOXNews.com Thursday, 2 January 2020 ()
Putting to bed the theory that there was a pygmy species of Tyrannosaurus rex, a new study has confirmed the most fearsome dinosaur to ever walk the Earth underwent a massive growth spurt as a teenager.
