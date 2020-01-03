Global  

Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwave

Terra Daily Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Australia orders evacuation of fire-ravaged towns before heatwaveSydney (AFP) Jan 2, 2020

Australia ordered residents and tourists out of the path of raging bushfires Thursday as the country braced for a weekend heatwave expected to fan the deadly inferno. Catastrophic blazes ripped through the country's south-east on New Year's Eve, killing at least eight people and stranding holidaymakers. New South Wales (NSW) Premier Gladys Berejiklian declared a seven-day state of emerge
