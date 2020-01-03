Military evacuates fire-hit Australian town

Friday, 3 January 2020 () Sydney (AFP) Jan 3, 2020
The Australian military has begun the seaborne evacuation of hundreds of people trapped in a fire-ringed southeastern town, as the country braced for yet more catastrophic conditions. A navy landing craft from the HMAS Choules docked in the town of Mallacoota, where residents trapped on the foreshore since New Year's Eve clambered aboard with family, pets and a few belongings. "Around 1
Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...
(CNN)Australian authorities are launching naval and air rescue operations along the country's southeast coast as deadly wildfires intensify, stranding residents... WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald