Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Military evacuates fire-hit Australian town

Terra Daily Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Military evacuates fire-hit Australian townSydney (AFP) Jan 3, 2020

The Australian military has begun the seaborne evacuation of hundreds of people trapped in a fire-ringed southeastern town, as the country braced for yet more catastrophic conditions. A navy landing craft from the HMAS Choules docked in the town of Mallacoota, where residents trapped on the foreshore since New Year's Eve clambered aboard with family, pets and a few belongings. "Around 1
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires 00:33

 Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors [Video]Australian navy begins evacuating wildfire survivors

Australian authorities deployed military ships and aircraft to help communities ravaged by apocalyptic wildfires that have left at least 18 people dead nationwide and sent thousands of residents and..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published

Apocalyptic scenes as Australian town enveloped in dust storm [Video]Apocalyptic scenes as Australian town enveloped in dust storm

These apocalyptic scenes were caught on camera in the Australian town of Mildura, Victoria Thursday (November 21). The town was enveloped in a dust storm after topsoil was disturbed by the..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Australian military embark on rescue missions as deadly wildfires threaten to burn towns to the ground

Australian military embark on rescue missions as deadly wildfires threaten to burn towns to the ground(CNN)Australian authorities are launching naval and air rescue operations along the country's southeast coast as deadly wildfires intensify, stranding residents...
WorldNews Also reported by •New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.