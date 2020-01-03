Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Smoke from Australia's bushfires has created a haze across New Zealand thousands of kilometres away with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts Thursday. The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday when in many areas the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze.


