Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Wellington (AFP) Jan 2, 2020
Smoke from Australia's bushfires has created a haze across New Zealand thousands of kilometres away with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts Thursday. The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday when in many areas the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze. "Smoke which
Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...