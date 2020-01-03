Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown

Terra Daily Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brownWellington (AFP) Jan 2, 2020

Smoke from Australia's bushfires has created a haze across New Zealand thousands of kilometres away with normally white glaciers turning a shade of caramel, according to social media posts Thursday. The acrid-smelling smoke first appeared in the country early Wednesday when in many areas the sun appeared as either a red or golden orb, depending on the thickness of the haze. "Smoke which
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit News - Published < > Embed
News video: Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires

Thousands Of Australians Swarm The Beaches To Escape Fires 00:33

 Thousands of people flocked to beaches on Australia’s east coast on Tuesday to escape fierce wildfires. The brutal blaze is bearing down on several seaside towns, as the government does all it can to fight the flames. Officials readied naval vessels and military helicopters to aid firefighting and...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Large plumes of smoke envelop landscape in New South Wales controlled fire [Video]Large plumes of smoke envelop landscape in New South Wales controlled fire

Large clouds of smoke fill the landscape in Nowra, New South Wales as the authorities use a controlled fire to prevent further damage to local infrastructure on December 28. The filmer explains:..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published

Sriracha hot sauce recalled over fears of 'exploding' bottles [Video]Sriracha hot sauce recalled over fears of 'exploding' bottles

AUSTRALIA/NEW ZEALAND —The BBC reports that bottles of Sriracha hot sauce have been recalled in Australia and New Zealand over fears they might go kaboom. According to Food Standards Australia New..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 00:56Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Ash from Australian bushfires turns New Zealand glaciers brown

The impact of the Australian bushfires is being felt in New Zealand where white glaciers have turned brown from the drifting smoke.
SBS

New Zealand glaciers turn brown from Australian bush fire, might melt faster

Wellington [New Zealand], Jan 2 (ANI): Snow and glaciers in New Zealand have turned caramel brown after being exposed to dust and ash from the Australian...
Sify Also reported by •The AgeCTV News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

GailCoastie

Gail 💦 RT @davrosz: Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown https://t.co/VEFconOt1F via @Independentsg 38 minutes ago

davrosz

Dave Donovan Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown https://t.co/VEFconOt1F via @Independentsg 51 minutes ago

syhrhdynh

♕Princess Dee♕ RT @STcom: Australian bush fire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown https://t.co/17i67Qieau 1 hour ago

grnairravinivas

Ravindran Nair Australian Bushfire Smoke Turns New Zealand Glaciers Brown - NDTV https://t.co/2Cm1Ev80sq 2 hours ago

RidhimaShukla7

Ridhima Shukla The smoke from Australia has reached New Zealand's South Island. https://t.co/v1Bg4FaYAB 3 hours ago

UrduPointEng

UrduPoint English News Australian bushfire smoke turns New Zealand glaciers brown https://t.co/8GiAxAPYa9 4 hours ago

whaleview

Dale RT @FinancialReview: Coffee-tinged glaciers, fiery sunrises and sunsets, and an eerie amber shroud hanging in the air are haunting New Zeal… 6 hours ago

kaaaaayyne

PURPOSE 🖤 RT @MothershipSG: Australian bushfire smoke travels 2,000km to New Zealand, turns clear skies ominously yellow https://t.co/TLeEsq3tgq http… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.