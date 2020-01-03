UK satellites to help lead the fight against climate change

Friday, 3 January 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

London, UK (SPX) Jan 01, 2020



A new satellite data centre will use cutting-edge satellite technology to help combat London, UK (SPX) Jan 01, 2020A new satellite data centre will use cutting-edge satellite technology to help combat climate change . Ministers on 30 December announced backing for ground-breaking research analysing satellite images that will better predict the future impact of climate change in towns and cities and inform future government action. A new 5 million pound satellite data centre involving the Universities of 👓 View full article

