14th Air Force now designated as U.S. Space Operations Command

Space Daily Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
14th Air Force now designated as U.S. Space Operations CommandWashington DC (UPI) Jan 01, 2020

The 14th U.S. Air Force command was officially redesignated as Space Operations Command, the Air Force has announced. The new mission, known as SPOC, supports the U.S. Space Force in protecting U.S. interests, deterring aggression and conducting operations in space, an Air Force statement on Monday said. Its headquarters remains at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The change
