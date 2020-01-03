14th Air Force now designated as U.S. Space Operations Command
Friday, 3 January 2020 () Washington DC (UPI) Jan 01, 2020
The 14th U.S. Air Force command was officially redesignated as Space Operations Command, the Air Force has announced. The new mission, known as SPOC, supports the U.S. Space Force in protecting U.S. interests, deterring aggression and conducting operations in space, an Air Force statement on Monday said. Its headquarters remains at Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The change
