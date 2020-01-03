Global  

Early 'soda lakes' may have provided missing ingredient key to the origin of life

FOXNews.com Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
The first life-forms on Earth needed a pu pu platter of ingredients to exist, but one of those ingredients, the mineral phosphorus, has long puzzled scientists. No one knew how phosphorus, one of the six main chemical elements of life, became plentiful enough on early Earth for life to burst forth.
Life could have originated in ‘soda lakes’, says study

Life could have originated in ‘soda lakes’, says studyWASHINGTON: The early Earth may have hosted many carbonate-rich lakes, which contained high enough phosphorus concentrations to get life started on our planet,...
WorldNews Also reported by •Space Daily

