Oil prices soar as US kills top Iranian general, fans war fears

Energy Daily Friday, 3 January 2020 ()
Hong Kong (AFP) Jan 3, 2020

Oil prices soared more than four percent Friday following news that the US had killed a top Iranian general, fanning fresh fears of a conflict in the crude-rich region, with Tehran warning of retaliation. The head of Iran's Quds Force, Qasem Soleimani, was hit in an attack on Baghdad's international airport early Friday, according to Hashed al-Shaabi, a powerful Iraqi paramilitary force link
News video: Oil Prices Up After Top Iranian Commander Killed in Airstrike

