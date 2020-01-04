Global  

Wildlife ravaged by Australia fires could take decades to recover

Terra Daily Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Wildlife ravaged by Australia fires could take decades to recoverSydney (AFP) Jan 3, 2020

The bushfires raging across Australia have had a devastating impact on the country's unique flora and fauna, with some estimates putting the death toll at nearly half a billion animals in one state alone, and experts believe it could take decades for wildlife to recover. Unprecedented temperatures across the continent have made this season's fires particularly deadly, killing at least 20 peo
