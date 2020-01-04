Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
Saturday, 4 January 2020 () Jakarta (AFP) Jan 4, 2020
Indonesian rescue teams flew helicopters stuffed with food to remote flood-hit communities on Saturday as the death toll from the disaster jumped to 53 and fears grew about the possibility of more torrential rain. Tens of thousands in Jakarta were still unable to return to their waterlogged homes after some of the deadliest flooding in years hit the enormous capital region, home to about 30
The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43.
Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.
Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides killed up to 26 people amid some of the... Reuters Also reported by •Reuters India •Deutsche Welle •Sify •France 24
You Might Like
Tweets about this
Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @AFP: Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/sllHGgt9Zt 20 minutes ago
Ashakakiran Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/vWnCY24Yju https://t.co/NNdQWeoTc6 22 minutes ago
gab.com/DissentWatch Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/WKmfYqvj1e 38 minutes ago
Hercules Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/0WJpPzVC1q 1 hour ago
equivocal RT @ANCALERTS: Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/3BlCOEuLNa 1 hour ago
ABS-CBN News Channel Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/3BlCOEuLNa 1 hour ago
NsemGh.com Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/x0rkxQ1Vdj #WorldNews https://t.co/1IiGfM4gAc 1 hour ago
The Star More than hundred thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53
https://t.co/mMykryuwVj https://t.co/mMykryuwVj 2 hours ago