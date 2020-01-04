Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53

Terra Daily Saturday, 4 January 2020 ()
Jakarta (AFP) Jan 4, 2020

Indonesian rescue teams flew helicopters stuffed with food to remote flood-hit communities on Saturday as the death toll from the disaster jumped to 53 and fears grew about the possibility of more torrential rain. Tens of thousands in Jakarta were still unable to return to their waterlogged homes after some of the deadliest flooding in years hit the enormous capital region, home to about 30
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare - Published < > Embed
News video: Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation

Jakarta floods death toll rises to 43 as residents return to devastation 01:27

 The death toll from Jakarta flooding has risen to 43. Footage, filmed on Thursday (January 2) in the Bekasi Regency of West Java, shows wrecked cars piled up on the roads after being washed away by flood currents.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News [Video]Kota: Infants death toll mounts to 104, Cong govt faces flak|OneIndia News

PM MODI INAUGURATES 107TH INDIAN SCIENCE CONGRESS, INFANTS' DEATH IN KOTA: DEATH TOLL MOUNTS TO 104, CDS RAWAT ASKS FOR AIR DEFENCE COMMAND PLAN BY JUNE 30, AFTER KERALA GUV RUBBISHES RESOLUTION ON..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Indonesia races to provide aid as flood death toll rises

Severe flooding in and around the Indonesian capital Jakarta has killed dozens — with scores of thousands displaced. With the relentless rainfall, and many...
Deutsche Welle

Flood death toll rises to 26 in Jakarta, tens of thousands evacuated

Tens of thousands of people were evacuated in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Thursday after flash floods and landslides killed up to 26 people amid some of the...
Reuters Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleSifyFrance 24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

soleil82639

Journey of life 人生の旅 RT @AFP: Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/sllHGgt9Zt 20 minutes ago

ashakakiran

Ashakakiran Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/vWnCY24Yju https://t.co/NNdQWeoTc6 22 minutes ago

DissentW

gab.com/DissentWatch Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/WKmfYqvj1e 38 minutes ago

hrakliskn

Hercules Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/0WJpPzVC1q 1 hour ago

shiryusensei

equivocal RT @ANCALERTS: Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/3BlCOEuLNa 1 hour ago

ANCALERTS

ABS-CBN News Channel Thousands in shelters, as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/3BlCOEuLNa 1 hour ago

nsemgh

NsemGh.com Thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/x0rkxQ1Vdj #WorldNews https://t.co/1IiGfM4gAc 1 hour ago

staronline

The Star More than hundred thousands in shelters as Indonesia flood death toll hits 53 https://t.co/mMykryuwVj https://t.co/mMykryuwVj 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.