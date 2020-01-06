Global  

UNC expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA mission

Monday, 6 January 2020
UNC expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA missionChapel Hill NC (SPX) Jan 06, 2020

"My first reaction when NASA reached out to me was to ask if I could visit the International Space Station (ISS) to examine the patient myself," said Stephan Moll, MD, UNC School of Medicine blood clot expert and long-time NASA enthusiast. "NASA told me they couldn't get me up to space quickly enough, so I proceeded with the evaluation and treatment process from here in Chapel Hill." Moll
News video: NASA Astronaut Had The First Known Blood Clot In Space

NASA Astronaut Had The First Known Blood Clot In Space 00:47

 WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Ultimate Telemedicine: Expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA mission

An astronaut aboard the ISS had a deep vein thrombosis (DVT) -- or blood clot -- in the jugular vein of the neck and had it treated while on the mission.
UNC School of Medicine Expert Helps Treat Astronaut's Blood Clot During NASA Mission

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--UNC School of Medicine expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA mission.
