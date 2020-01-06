China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreak
Monday, 6 January 2020 () Beijing (AFP) Jan 5, 2020
China on Sunday said a mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak that has affected 59 people was not the flu-like virus SARS that killed hundreds more than a decade ago. The infection was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million - leading to online speculation about a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus. "We have excluded severa
Medical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on... WorldNews Also reported by •Reuters •SBS