Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreak

Terra Daily Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreakBeijing (AFP) Jan 5, 2020

China on Sunday said a mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak that has affected 59 people was not the flu-like virus SARS that killed hundreds more than a decade ago. The infection was first reported last week in Wuhan, a central Chinese city with a population of over 11 million - leading to online speculation about a resurgence of the highly contagious SARS virus. "We have excluded severa
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 people

Hong Kong reports two ‘pneumonia’ cases as Wuhan outbreak jumps to 44 peopleMedical authorities in Wuhan, central China, have confirmed a jump in the number of cases of a mystery viral pneumonia outbreak to 44 from the 27 reported on...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersSBS

China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumonia

China confirms more cases of mystery viral pneumoniaBeijing (AFP) Jan 3, 2020 China on Friday confirmed more cases of a mystery viral pneumonia that has sparked fears about a resurgence of SARS, the flu-like...
Terra Daily


Tweets about this

WavRidr101

Liberty ن ❌ RT @MailOnline: Mystery outbreak of pneumonia which has infected 59 people in China is still baffling scientists https://t.co/gNxgJ0oCbS 37 seconds ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Mystery outbreak of pneumonia which has infected 59 people in China is still baffling scientists https://t.co/gNxgJ0oCbS 58 seconds ago

Ocean16931376

Ocean RT @AFP: China said a mysterious viral pneumonia outbreak that has affected 59 people was not the flu-like virus SARS that killed hundreds… 9 minutes ago

ironsightforge

Noa RT @MailOnline: Mystery outbreak of pneumonia which has infected 59 people in China is still baffling scientists https://t.co/4zIWe7Zgl8 9 minutes ago

AnalyticaGlobal

Global Analytica Mystery outbreak of pneumonia which has infected 59 people in China is still baffling scientists https://t.co/ES3PJVNlh7 37 minutes ago

MarieAnneLeCler

Marie-Anne Le Clerc RT @physorg_health: #China rules out SARS in mystery viral pneumonia outbreak https://t.co/fcX1WiA10q 41 minutes ago

MailOnline

Daily Mail Online Mystery outbreak of pneumonia which has infected 59 people in China is still baffling scientists https://t.co/4zIWe7Zgl8 47 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.