Police investigate after bed bugs released in Pennsylvania Walmart

Monday, 6 January 2020
Pennsylvania State Police are currently searching for a person or people who unleashed a bed bug infestation at a Walmart in Washington Township.
 A Walmart in Pennsylvania is facing a bedbug infestation after someone released the parasitic insects in a men’s changing room, state police said. Katie Johnston reports.

Police seek person who released bed bugs in Walmart store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Someone appears to have deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police are searching for...
SeattlePI.com

Police seek person who released bed bugs in Walmart store

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Someone appears to have deliberately attempted to release bedbugs in a Walmart store in Pennsylvania, and police are searching for...
Seattle Times


