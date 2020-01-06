Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

NASA loses contact with satellite searching for distant planets

FOXNews.com Monday, 6 January 2020 ()
2020 may be a big year for NASA with a number of upcoming projects, but the year is off to a rocky start for the space agency, as it announced it lost contact with the ASTERIA satellite, a small spacecraft that's designed to look for planets outside the Solar System.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

NASA loses contact with satellite to study distant planets

NASA has lost contact with a satellite designed to study planets outside our solar system.
Sify

Cubesat for studying distant planets goes quiet

Cubesat for studying distant planets goes quietPasadena CA (JPL) Jan 06, 2020 Mission operators at NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, have lost contact with the ASTERIA satellite, a...
Space Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Primal_Digest

Primal Digest @stuartgary NASA's JPL Loses Contact With Planet-Seeking CubeSat In Earth’s Orbit https://t.co/SL3GxDvh9V https://t.co/8W945HzrHw 22 minutes ago

grnairravinivas

Ravindran Nair NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets https://t.co/cHAixMxqzk 36 minutes ago

TheNewsPublishr

The News Publisher NASA Loses Contact with Tiny Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite https://t.co/TQTh7Y1zyN 39 minutes ago

ChochilinoRadio

Chochilino NASA Loses Contact with Tiny Exoplanet-Hunting Satellite https://t.co/bSp0QgTmt9 2 hours ago

woman_in_the

おけい RT @ahenk75: NASA's JPL loses contact with Planet-Seeking #CubeSat ASTERIA In Earth’s Orbit. It helped scientists discover potential #exopl… 2 hours ago

LittleDofPA

DMcCaff RT @EcoInternetDrGB: NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets: Gadget 360 https://t.co/o2vjEIvSk6 #space 2 hours ago

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet NASA Loses Contact With Asteria Satellite, Meant to Study Distant Planets: Gadget 360 https://t.co/o2vjEIvSk6 #space 2 hours ago

SpaceConnectHQ

Space Connect Mission operators at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California, have lost contact with the ASTERIA s… https://t.co/pj8nLeGdKA 2 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.