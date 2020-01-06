Global  

In a first, space station astronaut’s blood clot treated by doctors on Earth

Monday, 6 January 2020
Scientists have described how, for the first time, a space station astronaut’s blood clot was successfully treated by doctors more than 200 miles away on Earth.
News video: Astronaut’s Blood Clot Treated from Earth

Astronaut’s Blood Clot Treated from Earth 00:57

 An astronaut gets a blood clot in space. According to a new report, for the first time Doctors treat him from earth.

NASA Astronaut Had The First Known Blood Clot In Space

WBZ-TV's Katie Brace reports.

Health Headlines - 1-3-20

In today's health headlines we talk about new treatments for aortic stenosis that people can consider. NASA had its' first blood clot case of an astronaut in outer space and they turned to a doctor for..

In a first, astronaut with blood clot treated by doctors on Earth

This could be critical for the health of astronauts during future space exploration missions to the moon and Mars
Hindu

UNC expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA mission

UNC expert helps treat astronaut's blood clot during NASA missionChapel Hill NC (SPX) Jan 06, 2020 "My first reaction when NASA reached out to me was to ask if I could visit the International Space Station (ISS) to examine...
Space Daily

