Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery

Solar Daily Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur batteryMelbourne, Australia (SPX) Jan 07, 2020

Imagine having access to a battery, which has the potential to power your phone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 1000km without needing to "refuel". Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world's most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times, and p
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The new Volkswagen e-up! Driving in Valencia [Video]The new Volkswagen e-up! Driving in Valencia

Increased range, lower price: Volkswagen presented the next-level e-up! Its new battery means this electrically powered compact vehicle is capable of up to 260 km of range in real driving conditions...

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:57Published

The battery cell technology of the future is taking shape at the BMW Group Battery Cell Competence [Video]The battery cell technology of the future is taking shape at the BMW Group Battery Cell Competence

The BMW Group is building on its leading position in the world of electric mobility and has pooled its many years of experience with battery cells and extensive knowledge in the field in a new..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 05:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Supercharging Tomorrow: Monash Develops World’s Most Efficient Lithium-Sulfur Battery

Imagine having access to a battery, which has the potential to power your phone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 1000km...
Eurasia Review

Supercharging tomorrow: World's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery

Researchers are on the brink of commercializing the world's most efficient lithium-sulfur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more...
Science Daily

You Might Like


Tweets about this

zihuatanejo2019

Zihuatanejo RT @NANONETorg: Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery https://t.co/m4GK84druQ https://t.co/… 50 minutes ago

ChEnected

ChEnected AIChE Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery - https://t.co/Oo6CmVCm4L 17 hours ago

DaVivian2

DAVID Monash Develops World's Most Efficient Lithium-Sulfur Battery - World-Energy: https://t.co/vs7DJJ6qDf 20 hours ago

ForgeRat

RogueLemming🇨🇦🍁 #CanadianJuggernaut @NavdeepSBains @KirstyDuncanMP @cathmckenna @MarcGarneau Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most effi… https://t.co/8rUqJR9FO4 1 day ago

ResourcesEnergy

New-Energy Resources Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery #NEWENERGYRESOURCES https://t.co/GGKks0Gnmc 1 day ago

imfsea_aruna

aruna RT @peechinchok: Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery https://t.co/2e2wD6KPNH via @MonashU… 2 days ago

imfsea_aruna

aruna Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery https://t.co/Y5gDKNZV5u via @MonashUni @EurekAlert 2 days ago

CCBalroz

ClimateChange Balroz Supercharging tomorrow: Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery | EurekAlert! Science News https://t.co/Pdv3JuT5ac 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.