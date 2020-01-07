Monash develops world's most efficient lithium-sulfur battery

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Melbourne, Australia (SPX) Jan 07, 2020



Imagine having access to a battery, which has the potential to power your phone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 1000km without needing to "refuel". Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world's most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times, and p Melbourne, Australia (SPX) Jan 07, 2020Imagine having access to a battery, which has the potential to power your phone for five continuous days, or enable an electric vehicle to drive more than 1000km without needing to "refuel". Monash University researchers are on the brink of commercialising the world's most efficient lithium-sulphur (Li-S) battery, which could outperform current market leaders by more than four times, and p 👓 View full article

