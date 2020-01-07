Ferocious fires in Australia intensify

Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 07, 2020
As the New Year starts, the outlook for the bushfire situation in Australia continues to be grim. These huge and disastrous fires continue to burn ferociously and with abandon, and reports have come out that the fires have actually intensified in the last 12 hours. NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured imagery of the fires and the resultant billowing smoke cascading off the edge of Australia
There is wide-spread devastation in Australia as the bush fires burn millions of acres, killing an estimated half a billion animals. Here in the valley, a veterinarian is hearing from colleagues first..