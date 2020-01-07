Global  

Ferocious fires in Australia intensify

Terra Daily Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Ferocious fires in Australia intensifyGreenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 07, 2020

As the New Year starts, the outlook for the bushfire situation in Australia continues to be grim. These huge and disastrous fires continue to burn ferociously and with abandon, and reports have come out that the fires have actually intensified in the last 12 hours. NOAA-NASA's Suomi NPP satellite captured imagery of the fires and the resultant billowing smoke cascading off the edge of Australia
News video: Rain Bringing Some Relief As Crews Continue To Battle Brush Fires In Australia

Rain Bringing Some Relief As Crews Continue To Battle Brush Fires In Australia 02:10

 CBS news correspondent Jamie Yuccas reports nearly 20 million acres have burned, and authorities say the deadly fires could keep burning for months.

How big are the fires burning in Australia? Graphic compares to North Island area

How big are the fires burning in Australia? Graphic compares to North Island areaAustralia is being ravaged by fires and it can be hard to picture just how big an area the fires are engulfing.The graphic below shows what the area of the fires...
New Zealand Herald

Rain brings some relief in Australia as fires take toll

Rain and cooler temperatures are bringing some relief Monday for communities devastated by the out-of-control bushfires raging across Australia. At least 25...
CBS News


