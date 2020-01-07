Toyota's 'woven' city, TVs as smartphones: CES highlights
Tuesday, 7 January 2020 () Las Vegas (AFP) Jan 6, 2020
A smart city from Toyota and a new 5G smartphone from China's TCL were among the announcements Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show preview day. Here are a few highlights from the events at CES, set to formally open on Tuesday in Las Vegas. - Toyota's 'Woven City' - The Japanese auto giant said it would create a "woven city" on 70 hectares (175 acres) at the base of Mount Fuji in
Seat celebrates the world premiere of the Seat E-Scooter concept at the smart city expo in Barcelona. With a range of up to 115 kilometres and a top speed of 100 km/h, the electric scooter is the ideal..
LAS VEGAS, NV, Jan 7, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - At CES, Toyota revealed plans to build a prototype "city" of the future on a 175-acre site at the base of Mt. Fuji...
