Toyota's 'woven' city, TVs as smartphones: CES highlights

Energy Daily Tuesday, 7 January 2020 ()
Toyota's 'woven' city, TVs as smartphones: CES highlightsLas Vegas (AFP) Jan 6, 2020

A smart city from Toyota and a new 5G smartphone from China's TCL were among the announcements Monday at the Consumer Electronics Show preview day. Here are a few highlights from the events at CES, set to formally open on Tuesday in Las Vegas. - Toyota's 'Woven City' - The Japanese auto giant said it would create a "woven city" on 70 hectares (175 acres) at the base of Mount Fuji in
