Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

June Bacon-Bercey, 90, Pathbreaking Meteorologist, Is Dead

NYTimes.com Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
She is widely believed to have been the first African-American female meteorologist to forecast weather on television.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AladinLegenda

AladinLegenda RT @NYTScience: “When I chose my major my adviser, who still is at UCLA, advised me to go into home economics,” Ms. Bacon-Bercey said. “I… 1 hour ago

MediaBot

Media Bot New York Times media ▶ June Bacon-Bercey, 90, Pathbreaking Meteorologist, Is Dead https://t.co/OiVKjYHQ3J 3 hours ago

JOSHUAJREYNOLD1

JOSHUA J REYNOLDS RT @NYTScience: June Bacon-Bercey, who by many accounts became the first African-American woman meteorologist to deliver the weather on tel… 4 hours ago

kellyvporter

Kelly V. Porter June Bacon-Bercey, 90, Pathbreaking Meteorologist, Is Dead - The New York Times https://t.co/5jaJADEZUh 6 hours ago

NYTScience

NYT Science “When I chose my major my adviser, who still is at UCLA, advised me to go into home economics,” Ms. Bacon-Bercey sa… https://t.co/kbW3izqSyz 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.