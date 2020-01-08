Global  

Kangaroo Island shows burn scars on one third of the land mass

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Kangaroo Island shows burn scars on one third of the land mass

NASA's Terra satellite provided before and after imagery that showed the extent of the fires that have been ravaging Australia's Kangaroo Island. Kangaroo Island lies off the mainland of South Australia, southwest of Adelaide. About a third of the island is made up of protected nature reserves which are home to native wildlife which includes sea lions, koalas and diverse and endangered bird spec
