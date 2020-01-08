Global  

Ghost worms mostly unchanged since the age of dinosaurs

Terra Daily Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Ghost worms mostly unchanged since the age of dinosaursOslo, Norway (SPX) Jan 08, 2020

That size, shape and structure of organisms can evolve at different speeds is well known, ranging from fast-evolving adaptive radiations to living fossils such as cichlids or coelacanths, respectively. A team lead by biologists at the Natural History Museum (University of Oslo) has uncovered a group of species in which change in appearance seems to have been brought to a complete halt.
Scientists Discover 'Ghost' Worms That Haven't Changed Since Dinosaurs

Ghost worms lived among the dinosaurs, and, according to recent research, they really haven’t changed in the eons since.

