North Korea defends 'peaceful' satellite launches, report says

North Korea is determined to press forward with space development "regardless of any opposition," according to a South Korean press report. NK Economy reported Monday a law journal published by Kim Il Sung University in 2019 includes an article on the regime's efforts to take on space exploration for peaceful and scientific purposes. The article comes at a time when concerns are rising No Washington DC (SPX) Jan 07, 2020North Korea is determined to press forward with space development "regardless of any opposition," according to a South Korean press report. NK Economy reported Monday a law journal published by Kim Il Sung University in 2019 includes an article on the regime's efforts to take on space exploration for peaceful and scientific purposes. The article comes at a time when concerns are rising No 👓 View full article

