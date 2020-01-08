Global  

NASA planet hunter finds its first Earth-Size habitable-zone world

Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Greenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 07, 2020

NASA's Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite (TESS) has discovered its first Earth-size planet in its star's habitable zone, the range of distances where conditions may be just right to allow the presence of liquid water on the surface. Scientists confirmed the find, called TOI 700 d, using NASA's Spitzer Space Telescope and have modeled the planet's potential environments to help inform future
News video: NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone

NASA Planet Hunter Finds Earth-Size World In Star's Habitable Zone 00:44

 NASA has made a remarkable discovery.

