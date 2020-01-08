Global  

New technique may give Webb Telescope new way to identify planets with oxygen

Space Daily Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
New technique may give Webb Telescope new way to identify planets with oxygenGreenbelt MD (SPX) Jan 07, 2020

Researchers may have found a way that NASA's James Webb Space Telescope can quickly identify nearby planets that could be promising for our search for life, as well as worlds that are uninhabitable because their oceans have vaporized. Since planets around other stars (exoplanets) are so far away, scientists cannot look for signs of life by visiting these distant worlds. Instead, they must
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: A New Way To Detect Oxygen On Exoplanets Boosts Hunt For Alien Life

A New Way To Detect Oxygen On Exoplanets Boosts Hunt For Alien Life 00:41

 Scientists have come up with a new way to detect oxygen in exoplanets’ atmospheres, a finding that gives a boost to the hunt for alien life.

Recent related news from verified sources

Scientists develop new method to detect oxygen on exoplanets

Scientists have developed a new method for detecting oxygen in exoplanet atmospheres that may accelerate the search for life. The new technique detects the...
Science Daily Also reported by •WorldNews

SOFIA reveals new view of milky way's center

SOFIA reveals new view of milky way's centerColumbia MD (SPX) Jan 07, 2020 Universities Space Research Association has announced that SOFIA has revealed a new infrared view of the center of our Milky...
Space Daily

