International Space Station Astronauts Send Cookies Back To Earth

NPR Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
A capsule landed in the Pacific with material from the space station including chocolate chip cookies. They were baked in a zero gravity oven, but astronauts weren't allowed to eat them.
