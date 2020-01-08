Global  

Human body temperature has decreased in the United States

Science Daily Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Since the early 19th century, the average human body temperature in the United States has dropped, according to a new study.
Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Published < > Embed
News video: HealthWatch: Benefits Of Working Out To Music; Body Temperatures Lower Than Previously Thought

HealthWatch: Benefits Of Working Out To Music; Body Temperatures Lower Than Previously Thought 02:25

 WBZ-TV's Dr. Mallika Marshall reports.

Average Human Body Temperature Dropping

Think the average human body temperature is 98.6 degrees Fahrenheit? Not anymore, new research suggests.
Newsmax

