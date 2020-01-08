Global  

100 million years in amber: Researchers discover oldest fossilized slime mold

Science Daily Wednesday, 8 January 2020
Most people associate the idea of creatures trapped in amber with insects or spiders, which are preserved lifelike in fossil tree resin. An international research team of paleontologists and biologists has now discovered the oldest slime mold identified to date. The fossil is about 100 million years old and is exquisitely preserved in amber from Myanmar.
