Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization

Science Daily Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ()
Division of labor and political polarization may be driven by the same processes, say computational biologists. They found that two forces -- ''social influence,'' the tendency of individuals to become similar to those they interact with, and ''interaction bias,'' which leads us to interact with others who are already like us -- are both necessary for division of labor and polarized social networks to emerge.
