Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization Wednesday, 8 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Division of labor and political polarization may be driven by the same processes, say computational biologists. They found that two forces -- ''social influence,'' the tendency of individuals to become similar to those they interact with, and ''interaction bias,'' which leads us to interact with others who are already like us -- are both necessary for division of labor and polarized social networks to emerge. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Ford Symposium Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization https://t.co/ixGQ4ES9YX #sciencepolicy 25 minutes ago Crwe World Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization https://t.co/amyqO5EhPe 39 minutes ago Newspages Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization Science News | January 8, 2020 https://t.co/PCGzdgBckV #news 49 minutes ago Sanjeev Giri Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization-Division of labor and political polarization may… https://t.co/ZYIyf5X8A2 1 hour ago Andy Vermaut Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization https://t.co/qSo7thiGP9 1 hour ago Richelle Renae is editing 70k Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization https://t.co/HsfhEZUNri 1 hour ago EcoInternet Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization: ScienceDaily https://t.co/DtPYLjrzym MORE w/ Ec… https://t.co/9D0CculSaK 1 hour ago Oded Kariti Of ants and men: Ant behavior might mirror political polarization https://t.co/OGY7FsaeVF | Oded Kariti 1 hour ago