Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonia-Like Illness

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
The new coronavirus doesn’t appear to be readily spread by humans, but researchers caution that more study is needed.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws [Video]TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws

TikTok Issues New Guidelines Addressing Security Flaws. Owned by China-based tech company ByteDance, the popular video app issued the guidelines on Wednesday. We do not allow dangerous..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:15Published

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China [Video]A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

China believes a new virus is behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

The new virus is believed to be from the same family as SARS, which killed hundreds of people in the country over a decade ago.
SBS

China's mysterious outbreak could be new virus, WHO says

Chinese authorities have ruled out several known viruses, including SARS, the UN's public health body has said. Dozens of people have been treated for a mystery...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DaleaLugo

Dalea Lugo China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/jjiFiyQPAb 9 minutes ago

Ingvald1

Ingvald China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/wYRuMahKNM 1 hour ago

twellness

B N Sullivan, PhD China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/6dp8a1tUMC via @nytimes 2 hours ago

hadams1217

Hope Adams, MPH, CHES China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/oRw1E49j8O 2 hours ago

PICNS1

PICNS China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/vrPDuydGF6 #infectionprevention @picns @saskhealth 2 hours ago

VivianC06104256

Vivian Chan “The illness has sickened 59 people” ......To my mind at least 2 digits are missing. China Identifies New Virus Ca… https://t.co/tU50NMj313 3 hours ago

iChinadian

Thomas·王 🍁 China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonialike Illness https://t.co/mCY9IzSAML 3 hours ago

shrynne

shrynne RT @suilee: China Identifies New Virus Causing Pneumonia-Like Illness https://t.co/ilcclttkrB 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.