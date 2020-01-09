Humans were making tools out of stone more than 1 million years ago

Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Hominins living near Tanzania's Olduvai Gorge were preferentially selecting material for different types of stone tools as early as 1.8 million years ago. New research suggests the decisions made by tool makers among Early Stone Age hominins accounted for both the requirements of specific tasks and the unique mechanical advantages offered by different types of stone.


