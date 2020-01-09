Global  

New production method for carbon nanotubes gets green light

Energy Daily Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
New production method for carbon nanotubes gets green lightSwansea UK (SPX) Jan 08, 2020

A new method of producing carbon nanotubes - tiny molecules with incredible physical properties used in touchscreen displays, 5G networks and flexible electronics - has been given the green light by researchers, meaning work in this crucial field can continue. Single-walled carbon nanotubes are among the most attractive nanomaterials for a wide range of applications ranging from nanoelectr
