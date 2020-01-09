Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference

Energy Daily Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conferenceBeirut (AFP) Jan 8, 2020

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn mounted a feisty defence Wednesday in Beirut, where he made his first public appearance since skipping bail in Japan 10 days ago. He skirted the conditions of his escape but tackled most questions during a news conference that lasted more than two hours. Herewith the main points: - How did he escape? - Media outlets have reported a variety of colo
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech

Arrest warrant for Ghosn's wife issued on eve of speech 01:16

 International fugitive and former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn is expected to deliver a press conference on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a spokesperson is calling the new Japanese arrest warrant issued for his wife, Carole Ghosn, &quot;pathetic.&quot; Matthew Larotonda reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Auto Exec-Turned-Fugitive Ghosn Lays Out Defense in 3-Hour Press Conference [Video]Auto Exec-Turned-Fugitive Ghosn Lays Out Defense in 3-Hour Press Conference

Ghosn told the assembled press that he was "brutally taken" from the world he knew when he was arrested for the first time in November 2018, and his ensuing ordeal in Japan amounted to a human rights..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 02:36Published

Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life [Video]Carlos Ghosn: Escape decision most difficult of my life

Nissan’s fugitive ex-boss Carlos Ghosn on Wednesday called the decision to escape Japan - where he was due to stand trial for alleged financial misconduct at the carmaker - "the most difficult of my..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference

Fugitive ex-Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn mounted a feisty defence Wednesday in Beirut, where he made his first public appearance since skipping bail in Japan 10 days...
News24

Ghosn to speak for first time since Japan escape

Ghosn to speak for first time since Japan escapeCarlos Ghosn is set to hold a press conference in Lebanon today, the first by the fugitive car magnate since his Houdini-like escape from trial in Japan. Ghosn,...
WorldNews Also reported by •France 24NPRSify

You Might Like


Tweets about this

AzizElMassassi

Aziz El Massassi RT @HashemOsseiran: #Ghosn to be questioned by #Lebanon prosecutor today. Read @tonygabriel1 's robust coverage of the case: -Feisty Ghosn… 29 minutes ago

HashemOsseiran

Hashem Osseiran #Ghosn to be questioned by #Lebanon prosecutor today. Read @tonygabriel1 's robust coverage of the case: -Feisty G… https://t.co/Z9kDrrPEeE 1 hour ago

bilyonaryo_ph

Bilyonaryo Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference https://t.co/MJQQSwZlZQ @AFP #BilyonaryoFeatures https://t.co/JSqrCZ00sE 5 hours ago

filterednews

Filtered News Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference - Breitbart https://t.co/gmwjgKWY4H 12 hours ago

Naharnet

Naharnet Main Points of Carlos Ghosn's Press Conference https://t.co/a82MuxRgOJ 12 hours ago

Fin24

Fin24 https://t.co/9Lxca48Uyi | Main points of Carlos Ghosn's press conference https://t.co/Qk5pRMtyG9 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.