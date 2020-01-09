Global  

Just a Fainting Spell? Or is Betelgeuse About to Blow?

NYTimes.com Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
A familiar star in the constellation Orion has dimmed noticeably since October. Astronomers wonder if its explosive finale is imminent.
Betelgeuse being dimmer does not mean supernova likely [Video]Betelgeuse being dimmer does not mean supernova likely

Astronomers from Villanova University recently published an article noting that Betelgeuse in the constellation Orion has been significantly dimmer in recent months, leading some to speculate it could..

Duration: 01:10Published

