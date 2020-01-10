Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an ocean sample

Terra Daily Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an ocean sampleWashington DC (UPI) Jan 09, 2020

For the first time, an underwater robot has autonomously collected an ocean sample, according to scientists with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. The robot, named Nereid Under Ice, or NUI, was designed by WHOI engineers as part of NASA's Planetary Science and Technology from Analog Research program. NUI collected the sample while surveying Kolumbo, an active submarine volcano o
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Underwater robots monitor Venice lagoon [Video]Underwater robots monitor Venice lagoon

An international team of scientists has launched an unprecedented exploration project in the waterways beneath Venice with swarms of autonomous underwater robots. The EU-funded project has designed..

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 04:00Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

EcoInternetDrGB

EcoInternet Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an #ocean sample: UPI https://t.co/Jrw0TmoVkV MORE w/ EcoSe… https://t.co/duNHAFVKKR 5 hours ago

55Sun5

Sun5 For the first time, an underwater robot has autonomously collected an ocean sample #underwater #robot #survey https://t.co/c4Qf8xWag1 7 hours ago

gridpointwx

GridPointWeather Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an #OCEAN sample https://t.co/tjojRnqW9p 7 hours ago

TimMelino

Tim Melino Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an #OCEAN sample https://t.co/swDSML0uWu #GPWX 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.