Underwater robot becomes first to autonomously collect an ocean sample Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Washington DC (UPI) Jan 09, 2020



For the first time, an underwater robot has autonomously collected an ocean sample, according to scientists with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. The robot, named Nereid Under Ice, or NUI, was designed by WHOI engineers as part of NASA's Planetary Science and Technology from Analog Research program. NUI collected the sample while surveying Kolumbo, an active submarine volcano o Washington DC (UPI) Jan 09, 2020For the first time, an underwater robot has autonomously collected an ocean sample, according to scientists with the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution. The robot, named Nereid Under Ice, or NUI, was designed by WHOI engineers as part of NASA's Planetary Science and Technology from Analog Research program. NUI collected the sample while surveying Kolumbo, an active submarine volcano o 👓 View full article

