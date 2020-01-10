Global  

Pope slams leaders on 'weak' response to climate change

Terra Daily Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Pope slams leaders on 'weak' response to climate changeVatican City (AFP) Jan 9, 2020

Pope Francis accused world leaders on Thursday of failing to listen to the concerns of youngsters pushing for global action against climate change. In his annual speech to Vatican diplomats, the pontiff said climate change was a "concern of everyone," despite a tepid response from the international community. "Many young people have become active in calling the attention of political lea
Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires [Video]Scientists Believe Climate Change is Fueling Devastating Australian Wildfires

Scientists believe the devastating Australian wildfires have its roots in climate change. Amaze Lab’s Justin Kircher explains.

Credit: AmazeLab     Duration: 01:21Published

Australia's Leaders Say 'No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires' [Video]Australia's Leaders Say "No Link Between Global Warming And Bushfires"

Australia’s government is sticking firmly to a position that may cause major blowback. The government is claiming there is no direct link between climate change and the country’s devastating..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:33Published


Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troops

Morrison's government on the bushfires: from attacking climate 'lunatics' to calling in the troopsFrom describing bushfire warnings as the concerns of “inner-city raving lunatics” to calling in the defence forces, the following is a timeline of Scott...
WorldNews

New Zealand: New Zealand Parliament Climate Change Response (Zero Carbon) Amendment Bill Gets Royal Assent - STA Law Firm

The new law viz. the Zero Carbon Law 2019 provides the framework for New Zealand Government to formulate and implement climate change policies as per the Paris...
Mondaq

vjmahon

💧Vince Mahon RT @JimBair62221006: Pope Slams Leaders on Weak Response to Climate Change "the urgency of this ecological conversion seems not to have be… 21 minutes ago

DilettoShoesCom

ManBabe Pope slams leaders on 'weak' response to climate change https://t.co/cQceEijzcj 2 hours ago

frankdpi

Frank Mitman Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change https://t.co/e6W5HQuBwC 2 hours ago

DarwinEcoArtist

Sharon Davey RT @DrBobBullard: Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change - VOA News https://t.co/cY1UPUxCuO 4 hours ago

DrBobBullard

Robert D. Bullard Pope Slams Leaders on 'Weak' Response to Climate Change - VOA News https://t.co/cY1UPUxCuO 5 hours ago

JuCArbeL

Juan Carlos Arbelaez RT @mizwizmizwiz: Pope slams leaders on 'weak' response to climate change https://t.co/BFdvr6n6YR 5 hours ago

