Cosmic magnifying glasses find dark matter in small clumps

Space Daily Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Cosmic magnifying glasses find dark matter in small clumpsBaltimore MD (SPX) Jan 09, 2020

Using NASA's Hubble Space Telescope and a new observing technique, astronomers have found that dark matter forms much smaller clumps than previously known. This result confirms one of the fundamental predictions of the widely accepted "cold dark matter" theory. All galaxies, according to this theory, form and are embedded within clouds of dark matter. Dark matter itself consists of slow-mo
News video: NASA's Hubble Telescope Detects Smallest Known Dark Matter Clumps

NASA's Hubble Telescope Detects Smallest Known Dark Matter Clumps 01:06

 With a new technique that uses cosmic “streetlights,” NASA discovered dark matter forms much smaller clumps than previously known, a finding that supports the “cold dark matter” theory.

