Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'Wolf' Moon set to light up the sky: What you need to know

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Skywatchers are in for a treat Friday when the January full Moon, known as the wolf Moon, appears in the sky.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published < > Embed
News video: What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse?

What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse? 01:09

 The decade’s first full moon is taking place this Friday. Full moons often have special names that are rooted in Indigenous-American culture. January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and skywatchers are definitely in for a treat.

Recent related videos from verified sources

'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK [Video]'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK

A stargazer in Derbyshire captured this timelapse of the first full moon of the decade lighting up the night sky near Royston Rocks in Derbyshire, UK on Friday (January 10). The event coincided with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:15Published

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh [Video]Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

The nearly-full Wolf Moon of January shined big and bright over Pittsburgh this morning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

chrstn_risty

ʜᴇʏ ✨🙈 RT @SkyNews: The first full moon of the decade will light up tonight's sky and will coincide with a lunar eclipse 🌑🔭 https://t.co/qUBwHKTARM 30 seconds ago

xAtomicGoddessx

Supreme Goddess Atomic RT @RomDominant: Oh to see you naked tonight in the light of the wild wolf moon the black velvet sky your cloak of stars 39 seconds ago

Jinger_Ellie

Jinger_Ellie🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @FollowQanon: 'Wolf' Moon set to light up the sky: According to the Old Farmer’s Almanac, the January full Moon was dubbed the “Wolf” Mo… 3 minutes ago

Kaspbrakanarchy

𝙕𝙞𝙜𝙜𝙮 𝙢𝙞𝙨𝙨𝙚𝙨 𝙋𝙅 a lone wolf trudges through the thick and slimy mud, cold winds blistering and bellowing loudly like the screams of… https://t.co/p1F6tJ2sfE 4 minutes ago

TimDarbyPilot

Tim Darby RT @NorseMythNews: How will you celebrate the #WolfMoon tonight? a. Perform dark rite to elder gods b. Transform into flying serpent c.… 8 minutes ago

theblogkitten

mouse Stunningly beautiful Full Moon tonight, a Wolf Moon, the brightest silvery white glowing ball of light suspended in… https://t.co/I2kSB7gbkP 8 minutes ago

sgsenglish

SGS English RT @LouisMMCoiffait: The sun sets at 7.21pm tonight, it's a full moon, and a lunar eclipse - making it a 'wolf moon'. A bunch of us plan to… 9 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.