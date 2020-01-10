Global  

Losing tongue fat improves sleep apnea

Science Daily Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to measure the effect of weight loss on the upper airway in obese patients, researchers found that reducing tongue fat is a primary factor in lessening the severity of OSA.
News video: Reducing Tongue Fat Could Improve Sleep Apnea, Study Says

Reducing Tongue Fat Could Improve Sleep Apnea, Study Says 00:28

 WBZ TV's Chris McKinnon reports.

