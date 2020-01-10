Global  

17-year-old NASA intern makes stunning discovery

FOXNews.com Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Wolf Cukier, a student from Scarsdale High School in New York was just three days into a summer internship at NASA when he made a remarkable discovery.
