Dressed to connect: wearable tech expands all over the body

Energy Daily Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Dressed to connect: wearable tech expands all over the bodyLas Vegas (AFP) Jan 10, 2020

From tiredness-detecting driving glasses to shin guards that judge the performance of footballers - we've come a long way since the early days of the pulse-measuring smart watch. Some of the very latest innovations in the burgeoning wearable tech sector were on display this week at the 2020 Consumer Electronics Show - offering improved ways to get online and keep on top of health issues.
