Diego the tortoise retires, high sex drive credited with helping to save his species in the Galapagos, conservancy says
Monday, 13 January 2020 () The famed Galapagos giant tortoise named Diego -- estimated at over 100 years old and credited with helping to save his species after he fathered 40 percent of all tortoises on Espanola Island in the Galapagos thanks to his high sex drive -- is officially retiring, according to a release by the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative and translated by the Galapagos Conservancy.
